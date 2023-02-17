NDRF Personnel Receive Applause At Adana Airport Amid Return From Turkey Rescue Ops

The first batch of NDRF personnel deployed in various areas of Turkey to conduct search and rescue operations following the deadly earthquake returned to India on Friday, February 17. The NDRF personnel were warmly received at Turkey’s Adana Airport before they boarded the flight back to India. India's first C-17 Globemaster aircraft with more than 50 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), in addition to specially trained dog squads and equipment such as drilling machines, medicines, and other necessary utilities reached Adana in Turkey on February 7.

This was part of India’s relief package to Turkey and Syria in the wake of three deadly earthquakes that struck the region on February 6. India’s NDRF teams have been actively engaged in supporting Turkish authorities to carry out search and rescue operations. The 47-member team along with dog squad members Rambo and Honey flew back to India on Friday following a 10-day-long rescue operation.

India’s Operation Dost wins hearts

India extended support to Turkey and Syria in form of thousands of rescue workers under Operation Dost. The special operation was announced shortly after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake ravaged Turkey and parts of Syria. India’s first response came in the form of a team from the Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment. The team set up 60 Para Field Hospital in the earthquake-struck region in addition to the deployment of NDRF personnel for search and rescue operations, including humanitarian and relief assistance.

Notably, the NDRF team miraculously rescued a six-year-old girl in Turkey making headlines across the region. The rescue was made successful by the NDRF dog squad, namely two Labradors called 'Romeo' and 'Julie'. According to NDRF, the dog squad proved instrumental in detecting the girl's location under tons of rubble. An NDRF officer Ravinder told reporters, “NDRF is participating in rescue operations and is making efforts to rescue those stuck in the ruins. The police and army are working together for the same." Meanwhile, the casualty count from the earthquakes in Turkey and northwestern Syria has gone up past 41,000.