NDRF Twitter Handle Briefly Compromised, Probe Underway: DG Atul Karwal

The Twitter handle of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was hacked on Saturday, January 22. The Indian specialized disaster management force is currently investigating the matter. According to NDRF DG Atul Karwal, the officials are also looking into the matter.

This comes nearly 10 days after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Twitter handle was briefly compromised. The profile name was changed to 'Elon Musk' in the meanwhile and some tweets with text such as 'HURRRRY UP!!!', 'GREAT JOB!!' and 'GREATT JOB!!' were posted from this account. Moreover, a couple of tweets contained a link to a website.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Twitter handle was hacked on Saturday, January 22. We will look into it right away: NDRF DG Atul Karwal



Important Indian Twitter handles hacked recently

Earlier, in December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter handle was briefly hacked in the early hours, informed the PM's office. Taking to Twitter, PMO stated, "The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored."

As per the screenshots shared on Twitter by several users, tweets were put out from PM Modi's personal account claiming "India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender".

The now-deleted tweet read, "India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country". This came at a juncture when the Centre was aiming to introduce a bill to regulate cryptocurrency in India. On January 3, the Twitter accounts of the Indian Council of World Affairs and the Indian Medical Association were briefly compromised. Just like today's incident, the profile name of these accounts was changed to 'Elon Musk' and a similar type of content was posted.

Later in January, the I&B Ministry's Twitter account was hacked as the official statement asserted, "These tweets were subsequently deleted. At 10.11 am, the I&B Ministry announced that the issue had been resolved. Taking to Twitter, it stated, "The account @MIB_India has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers".