NE People Should Not Fall Into Opposition's Trap Of Mis-campaigning: Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the opposition was unnecessarily politicizing the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and urged the people not to fall into the trap of their mis-campaigning.

Rijiju clarifies on CAB

"For the first time in the history of India, an important Bill is brought in Parliament and the Home Minister has discussed and listened to the voice of the people of North East. This is a very important Bill for the country and at the same time concerns for the indigenous people are being addressed thoroughly. There are protests going on, there are concerns but those concerns are being addressed. All the states under the ILP regime like Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland are excluded. Manipur was a big concern but for the first time but Home Minister has announced that the ILP system will be introduced in the whole of Manipur. In Assam, six scheduled areas are excluded. The core issues of the Assam accord are being addressed. Clause six has been addressed and at the same time, the demand for the six impending demands for the tribal status are also being addressed. Meghalaya and Tripura the entire autonomous areas are being excluded from the CAB. For Sikkim also, the provision under the Constitution will not be changed. So the entire protection to North East has been given under the CAB," Rijiju told media persons.

"Opposition is just trying to make politics out of it. PM & HM have thoroughly examined the concern of the North East people and being addressed carefully. When was the last time the concern of the North East people were listened to and addressed in Parliament?", said Rijiju while apprising on the bill.

'Don't fall into trap of mis-campaigning'

While speaking on the protests, Rijiju said, "Protests are happening in North East. The issue has not been communicated properly or some of the people do not want to understand. But the real issue is, after the 1985 Assam Accord, where was the implementation process of clause six or the core issue of Assam accord? It is being addressed now only under the leadership of PM. We do not want the people of North East to fall into the trap of some mis-campaigning," he added.

