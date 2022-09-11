Nearly 300 Kg Poppy Straw Seized In Jammu; Three Arrested

The Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday seized nearly 300 kilogram of poppy straw from two trucks here, foiling a major bid to smuggle the contraband from Kashmir to outside the Union Territory, an official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, ANTF, Vinay Sharma said three suspected drug peddlers were arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

ANTF Jammu received specific inputs that two trucks, coming from Kashmir towards Jammu, are carry a huge quantity of poppy straw worth lakhs of rupees, he said.

Sharma said the trucks were intercepted near Bagh-e-Bahu near Narwal Bye Pass. During their search, over 222 kg of the contraband substance was seized from a truck driven by Rameez Ahmad and another 70 kg from the second truck of Javid Ahmad Chichi, he said.

Rameez's helper Javed Ahmad was also arrested, the SSP said.

Sharma said the investigation of the case is on and more arrests are expected.