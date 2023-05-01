Nearly 3000 Stranded Indian Evacuated From Conflict-torn Sudan Under Operation Kaveri

As India intensified Operation Kaveri to rescue stranded citizens from Khartoum on Friday in conflict-torn Sudan, around 3,000 stranded Indians have left Sudan for Jeddah till now.

IAF C-130J flight carrying 16th batch of evacuees takes off from Port Sudan.



122 passengers onboard this flight are en route to Jeddah.



Nearly 3000 persons have now left Sudan under #OperationKaveri. pic.twitter.com/BLJ6rsvGj2 April 30, 2023

The Indian Air Force C-130J flight with 122 stranded Indians, senior citizens including took off from the crisis-hit Sudan.

Till now around 2300 Indians have been evacuated, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said on Sunday.

#OperationKaveri developments.



A C-130J Indian Airforce flight has landed in New Delhi with 40 passengers. With this flight, around 2300 people have reached India. pic.twitter.com/kDcx13a40i — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 30, 2023

Late at night on Sunday, the 9th outbound flight departed from Jeddah. Around 186 passengers flew to Kochi.

On Saturday evening, 365 Indians from Sudan arrived in New Delhi under Operation Kaveri, while a flight carrying 231 Indian passengers reached the national capital on Saturday morning. As a ceasefire has been called in Sudan, several countries, including India, are attempting to evacuate their citizens from a conflict-ridden nation.

Operation Kaveri

Sudan is experiencing bloodshed due to clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. Even though there is a 72-hour ceasefire, there have been allegations of violence.

Fighting has erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.