Nearly 3000 Stranded Indian Evacuated From Conflict-torn Sudan Under Operation Kaveri

Around 3000 stranded Indians have left the crisis-hit Sudan for Jeddah till now, as India intensified Operation Kaveri to rescue stranded citizens from Khartoum

Megha Rawat
Operation Kaveri

Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia


As India intensified Operation Kaveri to rescue stranded citizens from Khartoum on Friday in conflict-torn Sudan, around 3,000 stranded Indians have left Sudan for Jeddah till now. 

The Indian Air Force C-130J flight with 122 stranded Indians, senior citizens including took off from the crisis-hit Sudan.

Till now around 2300 Indians have been evacuated, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said on Sunday.

Late at night on Sunday, the 9th outbound flight departed from Jeddah. Around 186 passengers flew to Kochi. 

On Saturday evening, 365 Indians from Sudan arrived in New Delhi under Operation Kaveri, while a flight carrying 231 Indian passengers reached the national capital on Saturday morning. As a ceasefire has been called in Sudan, several countries, including India, are attempting to evacuate their citizens from a conflict-ridden nation.

Operation Kaveri 

Sudan is experiencing bloodshed due to clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. Even though there is a 72-hour ceasefire, there have been allegations of violence.

Fighting has erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo. 

