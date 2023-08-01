Last Updated:

Nearly Half Of Complaints From People With Disabilities On Govt's Sugamya Bharat App Pending For Resolution

Minister of State for Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik said a total of 1,367 complaints have been registered govt's Sugamya Bharat app.

Press Trust Of India

Representative (Image: Shutterstock)


Nearly half of the complaints from senior citizens and people with disabilities on govt's Sugamya Bharat app are pending for resolution, the government said on Tuesday.

The app enables senior citizens and persons with disabilities to report issues of accessibility in any infrastructure, modes of transportation or buildings.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik said a total of 1,367 complaints have been registered on the app.

Out of which, 539 have been closed by the project monitoring unit as those were inappropriate, while 828 were forwarded to the authority concerned for redressal, she said.

"Out of the 828 forwarded complaints, 545 complaints have been acknowledged by the concerned authorities. While 179 have been resolved, 649 complaints are still pending for resolution," she said in a written response.

