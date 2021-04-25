Nebuliser Not An Alternative For O2 Cylinders, Confirm Experts; Doctor Issues Apology

As India is witnessing a shortage of oxygen supplies amid the second COVID wave, a video of a doctor has surfaced on social media where he has claimed that an empty nebuliser can be used to improve the level of blood oxygen. A man named Dr Alok from Faridabad's Sarvoday Hospital shared his video and advised people to not risk their lives over such rumours. However, after the video went viral some of the doctors and experts have warned that there is no scientific base in his claims.

He demonstrated the whole process in the video and can be heard saying, "It's very heartbreaking and shocking to see that people are running to get oxygen cylinders and are ready to pay whatever amount being asked. Please do not do such a thing as I am going to show you a trick. You can try this. This is the nebuliser machine where we put the medicine. There is no need to add any medicine. Use the empty nebuliser. Connect it, put it on your nose and switch on the machine, sit down. There is enough oxygen in the environment. Don't rush after oxygen cylinders. Don't put your life at stake. Sit at Home. Get the nebuliser machine and use it. Thank you."

He is Dr Alok from Sarvodaya Hospital Faridabad.He has shown an excellent technique using ‘nebuliser’ to improve the levels of blood oxygen level. In today's scenario of Oxygen crisis this can save lives of many. Request everyone to watch it once.



Sarvodaya Hospital issues clarification

Sarvodaya Hospital Clarifies took cognizance of the matter as the video has been extensively shared on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, The Hospital took to Twitter and clarified that the video has not been backed by any scientific study and not endorsed by them. It also warned people not to fall prey to any information without an authorized source.

Always consult a medical practitioner before following any #medication practice, especially for #treatment of severe conditions. Do not fall prey to any information without an authorized source.

Nebulisers are drug delivery device used to administer medication in the form of a mist inhaled into the lungs through a mask.

Doctor Apologises

After the backlash, Dr Alok shared another video and clarified that his video on how to use a nebuliser has been misunderstood and is sending the wrong message. He apologized and made it clear that Nebulisers are not oxygen cylinders replacements.

"I am Dr Alok. My video went viral yesterday which says nebuliser is an alternative to an oxygen cylinder. This is not true. I am repeating myself this is not true. I was trying to say something else and said the wrong word instead after which my video was misunderstood. I fold my hands, I am telling you nebuliser is not an alternative to an oxygen cylinder. I wanted to give some other message. Nebuliser will never be a replacement for an oxygen cylinder. Take care. Thank you".

