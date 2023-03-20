'Necessary Infra Will Be Created For Courts To Ensure Timely Justice': Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said necessary infrastructure will be created for courts and funds will be allocated on priority to ensure timely justice to common people.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new annex building of the district and sessions court in Nyay Mandir, Fadnavis said the state government has sanctioned the construction of 40 new courts and residential buildings.

The nine-storey annex building was built at a cost of Rs 160 crore and it will help the courts to increase their efficiency, he said.

Facilities and well-equipped buildings are required to speed up the process of justice. Efforts will also be made at the government level to reduce the number of cases in courts, the deputy chief minister said.

Necessary infrastructure will be created for courts and funds will be allocated on priority to ensure that common people get timely justice, he said.

Supreme Court Justice Bhushan Gavai, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Sanjay Gangapurwala, Justices Sunil Shukre, A S Chandurkar, Valmiki Menezes among other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Gadkari in his address said the use of modern technology will make the judiciary more effective and citizens will get instant justice.

Justice Gavai further said that the purpose of judiciary, law and executives is to give justice to common citizens.

Everyone should get justice in time and at minimum cost, he opined.