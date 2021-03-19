'Necessary To Instil Fear': Haryana CM On Bill To Recover Property Damages From Protestors

Cracking down further on farm protests, Haryana Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to recover damages from the agitators if any property is destroyed during the demonstration. The Recovery of Damages to Property during Disturbance to Public Order Bill, 2021 provides for recovery of damages to properties caused by persons during protests lawful or unlawful, including riots and violent disorder.

After the bill was passed in the budget session, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the 2.5 crore people of the state have every right over the land and it is the responsibility of the government to protect it. He said, in a democracy, citizens has the right and protest peacefully, but not to damage property. READ | Farmers gherao Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala's office; raise slogans over agrarian laws

The Chief Minister added that this bill will identify those responsible for the property damage and also ensure compensation to the victim. Khattar further stated that this bill has nothing to do with the farmers holding state-wide protests at present. He said it is necessary to instill fear among those who damage property and this is a constitutional legal system.

Farmer violence in Punjab & Haryana

Recently, farmers demonstrating against the farm laws, damaged over 1500 telecom towers belonging to industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Jio services in Punjab and Haryana. In light of the violence, Reliance issued a statement that it has 'nothing to do with the three farm laws', while Adani stated that it neither buys food grains from farmers nor decides the pricing of food grains.

Besides, Khattar was also forced to cancel his Kisan Mahapanchayat program in Karnal after farmers vandalised the venue - uprooting tents, breaking the stage, tearing down posters, and flinging chairs. The protestors also attempted to enter the helipad where Khattar was to land but were stopped by scores of police officers through means of lathi-charge, tear gas and shelling, and water cannon to disperse the farmers.