Need A Bit More: Justice Chandrachud Cites Beatles' 'All You Need Is Love' On LGBTQ Rights

Batting for LGBTQ+ rights, Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud on Tuesday stated that decriminalising homosexuality can not alone achieve equality and end discrimination against LGBTQ+ persons. In order to make his point clear, the Supreme Court judge interestingly brought the famous song All You Need Is Love sung by the legendary English rock band The Beatles during his speech at an event to mark the fourth anniversary of the landmark judgement on Section 377 to decriminalise homosexuality. Justice Chandrachud was one of the five judges on the bench that passed the historic verdict.

Speaking at an event organised by the British High Commission, Justice Chandrachud, said "Equality is not just be achieved by the decriminalisation of Section 377 of IPC alone, it must extend to all spheres of life including the home, the workplace, the public place, that we occupied." Further adding, he said, "Structural changes, as well as attitudinal changes, are also essential."

"While the decision in Navtej (Sec 377) was momentous, we have a long way to go. The Beatles famously sang ‘All you need is love, love; Love is all you need’. At the risk of ruffling the feathers of music aficionados everywhere, I take the liberty to disagree with them and say - perhaps we need a little more than love," added the Supreme Court judge.

"The presence of queer individuals in public spaces must be the norm rather than the exception. The accomplishment of this simple yet crucial task would breathe life into the decision in Navtej," he said.

Justice Chandrachud also noted that it is essential for the society to ensure that "atypical or unconventional families" are able to enjoy all the legal and societal benefits that their more traditional counterparts do, including marriage. He further clarified his definition of unconventional families saying, "When I say unconventional families, I do not mean to refer only to queer couples but also to others who choose to live their lives in a manner that deviates from the accepted norm."

Notably, All you need is love was sung by The Beatles as a non-album single in 1967. The popular song was credited to the John Lennon-Paul McCartney songwriting partnership.

Decriminalisation of Section 377 in India

Back in 2018 in a historic judgement, Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was decriminalised in India, which made private homosexual relations legal. It was in 2001, when a non-governmental organisation called the Naz Foundation approached the Delhi High Court demanding that homosexuality be decriminalised by striking down those portions or readings of Section 377 that made it illegal.

Section 377 of IPC came into force more than a century in 1861, when India was under the rule of the British. According to the act, “whoever voluntarily has carnal inter­course against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with impris­onment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.”