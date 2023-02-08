Need Central Act To Regulate Online Gaming & Gambling, Says Union Min Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw raised the issue of issuing a central act for regularising online gaming while addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, February 8. He said that many states have made laws regarding online gambling and online gaming and some have also amended the Public Gambling Act.

“19 States/UTs have passed their own laws in this regard;17 States amended the Public Gambling Act and introduced sections against online gambling within it. We should reach a consensus and have a Central act to regulate online gaming & gambling,” the Union Minister said in the Lok Sabha during the question hour.

Massive protest in Chennai

Notably, on December 28 members of DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) and students held a massive protest in Chennai against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for not banning online gambling in the state.

Furthermore, the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022 was approved by the Assembly on October 19, replacing an ordinance that was issued on October 1.

However, the law, which the state administration regards as being extremely essential legislation, hasn't received the governor of Tamil Nadu's approval.

Vaishnaw holds meeting with information technology ministers of all states

The minister earlier had stated that he had a meeting with the information technology ministers of all states, and they all flagged serious concerns about the behavioral changes they were triggering in the society.

At a meeting with IT ministries, the minister stated that people were becoming addicted to online gaming, which was damaging societal cohesion.