'Need For COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose To Be Based On Scientific Decisions': NITI Aayog

The requirement, timing, and nature of COVID vaccine booster doses will be based on scientific decisions, said NITI Aayog Member-Health, Dr. VK Paul on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr VK Paul recalled, "The Union Health Minister has said in the parliament that the need, timing and nature of boosting will be based on scientific decisions and thinking that is what the government is engaged with."

On the severity of the emerging COVID-19 variant Omicron, he said, "Coronavirus always comes with mild symptoms in the initial stages. We are watching any change in the pattern of the presentation of the emerging cases very carefully."

Dr VK Paul also asserted that coordinated efforts are being made to ensure the availability and optimization of medical oxygen usage. He said the country has ramped up oxygen production and availability. A lot of efforts have been made across the country including provisioning more than 1,500 PSA plants. Most of them are now functional. In order to improve coordination and facilitation, a comprehensive data system Oxycare has been launched. Things are being monitored regularly. We are prepared for any eventuality, he added.

India's Omicron tally at 213

India has recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 15 states and UTs so far out of which 90 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Delhi has recorded the maximum of 57 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Maharashtra at 54, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15, and Gujarat 14.

Meanwhile, 6,317 fresh COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The country's active caseload currently stands at 78,190, the lowest in 575 days.

With 6,906 new recoveries reported across the country in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,42,01,966. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll to 4,78,325.

