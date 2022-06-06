Need for role specific training module for babus for citizen-centric governance: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the era of generalisation is over and there is a need for a role specific training module to impart citizen-centric service delivery mechanism, which is the core of all governance models.

He also called for increased use of technology in learning and training modules besides advocating integrated training modules in governance for Central Training Institutions (CTIs).

The Minister of State for Personnel was presiding over a joint meeting attended by senior officials of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) and Central Training Institutions like Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) and CBI Academy.

Singh said that the era of generalisation is over and there is a need for a Role specific module and panel to impart citizen-centric delivery mechanism, which is the core of all governance models, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The minister assured all CTIs to look into the issues of shortage of faculty and at the same time advised them to become financially self-sustainable.

He said that the aim of “Mission Karmayogi” is to impart futuristic vision to civil services which could effectively determine the roadmap for next 25 years and shape the India of 2047, the statement said.

Singh called upon CTIs to prepare institutional interactive curriculum and come forward to involve other training institutions of the country in this endeavour.

He stressed on specialised training faculty from different strata and inclusion of more women faculty members amongst other issues.

Singh also floated the idea of having visiting resident professors for the institutes.

The Union Minister said that the CTIs should work with more cohesion and integrated approach in order to try to learn and benefit from each other’s expertise. PTI AKV RCJ

