'There Is No Space For Complacency': Health Min Urges Need For Discipline To Fight COVID

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired a meeting of high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 and said that people need to be "more disciplined in COVID appropriate behaviour" with the country having entered "Unlock1.0 phase" after over two months of lockdown.

He emphasised the need to observe norms of physical distancing, use masks and face covers at all public places, adhere to norms of hand hygiene and follow protocols of respiratory etiquette. The GoM was informed that the Centre has provided 128.48 lakh N95 masks and 104.74 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the states, UTs and central institutions and the Centre has further placed an order of 60,848 ventilators.

The GoM was also apprised about the growing medical infrastructure in the country and informed that as of June 2020, COVID-related health infrastructure has been strengthened with availability of 958 dedicated COVID Hospitals with 1,67,883 isolation beds, 21,614 ICU beds and 73,469 oxygen supported beds. A Health Ministry release said that there were 2,313 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,33,037 isolation beds, 10,748 ICU beds and 46,635 oxygen supported beds.

It said 7,525 COVID Care Centres with 7,10,642 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country. "The ventilators available for COVID beds are 21,494," it added. The 16th meeting of GoM was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityananda Rai, Minister of State for Shipping and Chemical and Fertilisers Mansukh Lal Mandaviya, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat.

Harsh Vardhan chaired the meeting through video-conferencing. "As we enter into the Unlock1.0 phase where restrictions have been eased and curbs have been lifted, we need to be more disciplined in our COVID appropriate behaviour to ensure that all follow norms of physical distancing, make use of masks and face covers in all public places, adhere to norms of hand hygiene and follow protocols of respiratory etiquette," Harsh Vardhan said.

"There is no space for complacency," he emphasised. He also referred to the opening of government offices and appealed to heads of departments not to forget "social vaccine" against COVID-19.

(Image credits: PTI)