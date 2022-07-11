'Need Of The Hour': Hindu Mahasabha's Swami Chakrapani Bats For Population Control Law

On the occasion of World Population Day, Swami Chakrapani, National President, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and Sant Mahasabha, on Monday batted for the introduction of population bill. He noted that the population is growing uncontrollably in the country.

"The population in India is growing uncontrollably. According to the recent UN survey, we are just little behind China in terms of population. The report suggests that India's population will surpass China by 2023," Chakrapani said.

He added, "The population control bill is the need of the hour. The need is irrespective of caste and religion. Population control is necessary for the future of the country."

'Limited resources': Giriraj Singh pitches for population control bill

Union minister Giriraj Singh also made a fresh pitch for stringent population law in the country, which he compared to the ever-expanding mouth of the mythical demon "Sursa".

"We have limited resources. Our population is expanding like the mouth of Sursa. The perverse mindset (vikrit mansikta) out of which one person sires 10 children can not be allowed," Singh said, adding that population control is the need of the hour.

India to surpass China by 2023 in terms of population: UN

A report by the United Nations (UN) on Monday projected that India will overtake China as the world's most populous country next year. As per the report, the world population is expected to reach eight billion by mid-November 2020.

The report said that "India is projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country during 2023." The population of India currently stands at 1.412 billion while that of China is 1.426 billion, the report added.

India, which will overtake China as the world's most populous country by 2023, is projected to have a population of 1.668 billion in 2050, while China's could be 1.317 billion people.