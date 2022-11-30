Need Policies To Enable Shift From Automobiles, Says Cyclists' Group In Letter To MCD Poll Candidates

A cyclists' group has called for systematic reorganisation of infrastructure to include additional cycle lanes, parking facilities for bicycles and public cycle-sharing systems in the run up to the civic polls in the national capital.

In a letter to candidates contesting from Council Area 160, Saibullah, a Saket-based cyclists' group said there was a need to enact policies to enable a shift from use of automobiles to sustainable and healthy modes such as cycling in a city like Delhi.

Elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The votes will be counted on December 7.

In its letter to the candidates, the cyclists' group said, "As we know, Delhi has been suffering from rising air pollution levels which has, in turn, led to adverse effects on human health. It is our firm belief that cycles can play an important role in curbing air pollution and fighting climate change in cities.

"There is a need to enact policies that enable a shift from the use of the automobile to sustainable and healthy modes such as cycling in a city like Delhi. Constructing separate cycle lanes in Delhi and foot traffic for cyclists is important to tackle safety concerns." The group also recommended traffic enforcement to discourage drivers from parking their vehicles or motorcyclists from using cycle tracks.

"The junctions should be designed to accommodate cyclists. The approach to the junction should be designed to slow down the vehicles (e.g. using rumble strips) for cyclists to manoeuvre safely across the lanes," the letter read.

All the streets should be adequately illuminated at night, it suggested.

"Attention should be paid to high-mast streetlights that are obstructed by trees, resulting in dark spots on the streets, to make it safer for cyclists in the night," the letter read.

"Systematic reorganisation of infrastructure to include additional cycle lanes, parking facilities for bicycles and public bicycle-sharing systems. We hope that you take a careful look at these recommendations/demands and incorporate these in the upcoming Municipal elections," it added.

