Need to be careful, follow Covid protocols: Odisha minister

Bhubaneswar, Apr 25 (PTI) Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said on Monday that the current coronavirus situation in the state was under control, but people should be careful and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

Das asserted that the state government was ready to tackle the situation if the cases surged again and a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 arrived.

"The state had successfully controlled the previous coronavirus waves.

"There is no need to fear, but we have to remain careful and follow Covid appropirate behaviour," the minister told reporters.

The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,87,998 on Monday as nine more people tested positive for the infection, the same as the previous day, a health bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,124 as no fresh fatality was recorded for the fifth consecutive day.

The state now has 84 active cases, while 12,78,737 people have recovered from the disease so far, including eight in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent as 19,704 samples were tested for COVID-19, it added. PTI HMB ACD MM MM

