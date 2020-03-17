'Need To Be Vigilant,' Says LS Speaker As He Reviews measures To Prevent COVID-19 Spread

To tackle the spread of novel coronavirus in Parliament House estate and surrounding areas, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday chaired a meeting with officials of various agencies to review measures taken. He stated that there was no cause for fear but there is a need to be vigilant at all times.

The meeting was attended by the officials of Health and Family Welfare Ministry, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and other agencies. A Lok Sabha release said that the Speaker was informed during the meeting that various agencies involved have taken robust steps to ensure detection, prevention and containment of COVID 19.

A list of dos and don'ts being circulated to all MPs

He was informed that it is imperative for people to not panic and follow simple steps related to sanitation and cleanliness. Officials said that adequate measures have been taken to ensure social distancing. They said all non-essential visits to the Parliament House estate have been curtailed and thermal scanning has been initiated at all points of entry. A list of dos and don'ts is being circulated to all members of Parliament in order to spread awareness.

'There is no cause for fear'

The Speaker said that panic must be avoided at all costs. "There is no cause for fear, however, we must be vigilant at all times," he said.

The Speaker said that all necessary steps must be taken in the least possible time to prevent any untoward event. The release said that measures have been taken to ensure complete cleanliness in and around Parliament House, including adequate arrangements of hand sanitizers, napkins and soaps.

READ | Lok Sabha members raise issue of GST on MPLAD funds

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 137. As per Ministry figures, the highest number of cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka. In the wake of burst in cases of coronavirus across the country, the Centre on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

WATCH | Asaduddin Owaisi's fiery speech in the Lok Sabha debate on the Delhi riots

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people and killing move than 7,400 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic.

READ | HUGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla revokes controversial suspension of 7 Congress MPs

WATCH | Congress MPs stage walkout as Amit Shah responds on Delhi riots in Lok Sabha

(With agency inputs)