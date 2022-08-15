'Need To Build Capacities For Youth To Blossom': Nagaland CM Rio On Independence Day

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the state needs to attract more investment across sectors to create more employment opportunities for youths, adding that innate talent in the youth needs to be manifested by more skill and capacity-building programmes.

“We need to continuously build our capacities, especially the capacities and skills of our youth, to enable their inherent talent to blossom, in order to benefit and also contribute towards faster economic growth,” the Nagaland Chief Minister said while delivering a speech on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Plaza in Kohima.

‘Will fulfil dreams of our founding fathers’

He called upon the citizens of Nagaland to strive for making the state one of the most developed and progressive states in the country. Recalling the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, he said, “India achieved independence after a long struggle and on this historic occasion, we again remember with the utmost gratitude the freedom fighters, who gave their all, many even laying down their lives, to get freedom for all of us”.

Pointing out the importance of the completion of 75 years of Independence in the history of a nation, CM Rio said India is now a proud, confident and strong nation. “There are many challenges still to be overcome, but with the resolve and hard work of the people of this great nation, we will fulfil the dreams of our founding fathers,” he said.

‘Significant improvement in the lives of our people’

The governments in the past, ever since the state came into existence in 1963, have also contributed toward the development of Nagaland, said CM Neiphiu Rio. He added the state has made progress as other states in the country.

“We have redoubled our efforts on building the talents of our people, and to provide them with a supportive and facilitative environment by way of infrastructure and better services due to which there has been a significant improvement in the lives of our people,” the Nagaland Chief Minister said.

At the main function in Nagaland to celebrate India's 76th Independence Day, one of the main attractions was the cultural presentation honouring the freedom fighters by the Tikhir community, which has been recently recognised as a Naga tribe from the remote district of Shamator.

The government recognised the Tikhir community as the 15th major Naga tribe and also enhanced Shamator as the 16th district in Nagaland.

