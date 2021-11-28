Need to celebrate Science Festival in every city, village: MoS Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Science is not only a subject of research, but has assumed the dimensions of festivity and there is a need for celebrating Science Festival in every city and village of India to inspire the youth in critical thinking, Union minister Jitendra SIngh said on Sunday.

Speaking at the curtain raiser event here for the seventh edition of India International Science Festival (IISF- 2021), the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology said science blended with creative innovation can bring "ease of living" for common man.

Singh said the theme of IISF 2021 is 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' – Celebrating Creativity, Science, Technology and Innovation for a prosperous India. He said this year 12 programmes will be conducted in this mega event based on the theme.

"Science is not only a subject of research, but has assumed the dimensions of festivity and there is a need for celebrating Science Festival in every city and village of India to inspire the youth in critical thinking," he said.

India is celebrating the 75th year of its Independence and it is time to lay down the road map for the next 25 years before independent India turns 100, Singh said.

"It is a proud privilege and opportunity for the youth of India today to be able to contribute to the making of the country when it turns 100 in 2047 and stands as a frontline nation in the world community," he said.

The minister informed that the IISF will provide a platform to young students, scientists and technocrats from across India for exchange of knowledge and ideas and also supporting flagship programmes like 'Swach Bharat Abhiyan', Swasth Bharat Abhiyan 'Make in India', 'Digital India', 'Smart Villages', 'Smart Cities' ' Namami Gange', 'Unnath Bharat Abhiyan' initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last seven years.

The main aim of the Science Festival is to bring into use the innovations by the people and develop technology that is affordable to the masses, he noted.

The India International Science festival (IISF- 2021) will be held at Panaji, Goa from December 10 to 13, 2021. PTI UZM CK

