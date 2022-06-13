Need To Crush Terror On And Inside The Borders: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday said that "apart from fighting terrorism on the border, forces need to be ready to crush those who on directions of the neighbour country are trying to disrupt peace. “

J&K LG added that an attempt is being made to vitiate peace even today, but White Knight Corps won’t let that design succeed. Our neighbour-terror country is resorting to new tactics to spread terrorism; drones are being used to smuggle weapons.

( J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha sitting next to senior Indian Army officers; Image: Republic World)

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh lists White Knight Corps' success

It is pertinent to mention that J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was speaking on the Indian Army's White Knight Corps 50th raising day in a traditional ceremony at Nagrota Military Station, today. The White Knight Corps was raised on 01 June 1972, as part of the Northern Command and Lt Gen JFR Jacob was the first Corps Commander. The Corps looks after along the Line of Control and in CI/ CT operations in J&K.

(Image: Republic World)

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC, White Knight Corps while speaking said that White Knight Corps has maintained a 24x7 vigil and foiled attempts of infiltration of the enemy and gas achieved the milestone of Zero infiltration by Pakistan for many years. He further added that more than 5000 terrorists were killed by White Knight Corps. “Enemy has tried to activate terrorism but forces working to thwart any attempt. Drugs are also being used by the enemy; we are facing this challenge upfront,” he added.

(Image: Republic World)

Lt Gen Sigh also added, "White Knight Corps has played a crucial role in giving a befitting reply to the enemy be it Surgical Strike in Uri or Ceasefire violation; we will continue to maintain peace even at cost of our lives”.