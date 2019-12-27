Need To Do Some Things For Self-satisfaction: Shivakumar On Construction Of Christ Statue

Former Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar on Friday, December 27, said, by constructing the statue of Jesus Christ he was only fulfilling a promise made to the locals and there is no political motive to it. The Senior Congress leader said that some things need to be done for self-satisfaction in life and I fulfilled the promise made when people told me that they wanted a statue of Jesus Christ in Harobele since there was not even one in the region. He added that he had told them then not to construct any statue unless the land belonged to them.

114 feet Jesus Statue to be built in Harobele

The senior Congress leader and the MLA from Kanakpura laid the foundation stone of a Jesus Christ statue on Wednesday. The statue is expected to be built of 114 feet, out of which 13 feet will of the pedestal and will be built in the Harobele area of Ramanagara district. In comparison, the world's tallest statue of Jesus Christ "Monument of Christ the King" stands 172 feet tall including the 9.8 feet crown and 54 feet mound in Poland's Swiebodzin.

DK Shivakumar, while speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, said, "In my constituency, I have built hundreds of temples. More than 30 acres of property in three locations have been given to government education institutions. I have also bought properties and donated them to various organisations."

Shivakumar also handed over title deeds and other documents to the trust responsible for the construction of the statue, which will be made from hard granite. The former Karnataka CM had got 10 acres of land sanctioned by the government to construct the statue.

DK Shivakumar Backs Mamata

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday backed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s demand for compensation to be provided to the deceased in the Mangaluru violence. He criticised Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for putting on hold the compensation to the victims. Shivakumar refuted BJP’s accusation that his party was backing terrorists. On the other hand, he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Urban Naxal’ comment and called upon BJP not to throttle the voice of the protesting youngsters.

(With ANI inputs)