Need To End Contradictions Through Yoga, Says PM Modi In His Yoga Day Message From US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on his visit to the United States, delivered a recorded message highlighting the significance of Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Wednesday. The Prime Minister also announced his participation in a Yoga program at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi expressed his enthusiasm for global participation in Yoga Day, stating, "At around 5:30 pm IST, I will participate in the Yoga program which is being organised at the headquarters of the United Nations. The coming together of more than 1800 countries on India's call is historic. When the proposal for Yoga Day came to the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, it was supported by a record number of countries. Since then, Yoga has become a global movement, a global spirit through the International Day of Yoga."

The Prime Minister also highlighted the unique aspect of this year's International Yoga Day, known as the 'Ocean Ring of Yoga.' He explained, "This year, the programs of the International Day of Yoga have become more special due to the 'Ocean Ring of Yoga.' The idea of the 'Ocean Ring of Yoga' is based on the mutual relation of 'Yog Ke Vichaar' and 'Samundra Ka Vistaar'."

PM Modi emphasised the inclusive nature of Yoga, drawing from the wisdom of ancient Indian texts, stating, "Our rishis and sages have defined Yoga and said that 'Yujyate Anen Iti Yoga' means that which unites is Yoga. So this spread of Yoga is an extension of the idea that the whole world is included as one family."

We have to present the spirit of 'One India, Best India' as an example to the world: PM Modi

Highlighting the positive impact of Yoga on society, the Prime Minister remarked, "Yoga builds a healthy and powerful society. Through Yoga, the collective energy of society increases manifold. This energy has infused an unparalleled momentum in the efforts of the country's youth to help realise resolutions like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Startup India campaign, and the building of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi stressed the transformative aspects of Yoga, stating, "Yoga expands our insight, Yoga connects us to the consciousness that makes us realise the unity of the living being, which gives us the basis of love for the living being, so we have to end our contradictions through Yoga. Through Yoga, we also have to eliminate our deadlocks and resistances. We have to present the spirit of 'One India, Best India' as an example to the world."

"Through Yoga, we know the selfless action; we decide the journey from Karma to Karmayoga. I am sure, with Yoga, we will improve our health as well and also imbibe these resolutions. Our physical strength, our mental expansion, our consciousness power, and our collective energy will become the basis of a developed India. With this resolve, once again a very Happy Yoga Day to all of you," he said.