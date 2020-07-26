'Need To End Stigmatisation Of COVID Patients,' VP Naidu Urges People To Show Empathy

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged the citizens of the country to show more sympathy towards the COVID-19 patients calling for the need to end any form of stigmatisation against them. Taking to Facebook, Vice President Naidu stated that the need of the hour was to fight prejudice against patients which was becoming highly 'toxic', adding that there was also a need to allow people to give a dignified farewell to those who had lost their lives to COVID without facing stigma from the society.

“The need of the hour is to fight prejudice and nip it in the bud. Otherwise, it can become more toxic than fake news and misinformation”. Urging everybody to treat COVID-19 patients with understanding and empathy. It should be remembered that nobody is totally safe and the invisible virus can infect anybody," he said in his Facebook post.

'Need to promote awareness'

He also expressed anguish over the 'disturbing' incidents wherein family members were being ostracised in societies after being tested positive for COVID saying that there was a need to showcase 'empathy' during this difficult time. Naidu also added that it was 'totally unacceptable' to stop grieving families from performing last rites of COVID deceased family members saying that health authorities and the media needed to promote awareness and educate people regarding the transmission of the disease.

“The correct message has to be reiterated, reinforced and widely disseminated to ensure that it creates a positive impact and brings about the desired transformation in behaviour,” he said.

He also emphasised on the need to shun these fake rumours and disbeliefs and practice healthy hygiene practices and social distancing. “Every citizen has to act responsibly by adhering to the norms like frequent hand washing, wearing masks, and maintaining social distancing”, Naidu emphasized.

(With Agency Inputs; Image Credit-PTI)