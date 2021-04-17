'Need To End West Bengal's Policy Paralysis': Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Transformation

Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with members of Bharat Chamber of Commerce and industrialists in West Bengal. Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan opined that Bengal requires putting an end to policy paralysis in order to move towards transformation.

The imminent industrialists from West Bengal represented a diverse spectrum, including oil, gas, steel, cement, paper, engineering and retail. While holding the interaction with industry leaders of West Bengal, Pradhan said, "State-driven paralysis, hurdles for wealth creators and lack of political will has contributed immensely to the decline in the financial fortunes of Bengal since the post-colonial era. Bengal has to put an end to ideological silos and policy paralysis for its transformation."

Pradhan also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Pruvodaya has brought the focus back on the balanced growth of Bengal and eastern India.

"We are committed to remove obstacles for wealth creators and nurture the entrepreneurial capacity for a vibrant Bengal & eastern India," Pradhan said in one of his tweets.

The Petroleum Minister took to Twitter and reiterated PM Modi's mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' while opining that the Mantra has empowered people and fuelled our capacity to find solutions.

In another tweet, Pradhan said that he had good interaction with the industrialists on driving economic and industrial growth in Bengal, leveraging unique opportunities and embracing technologies, strengthening the Make in India initiative, Mission Purvodaya and several aspects of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

West Bengal's industrial paralysis

West Bengal, which used to be the industrial powerhouse during the British era, is said to have lost its glory after independence. It is said that Kolkata failed to take the leap of industrialisation and the cities such as Karnataka's Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh's Hyderabad coming from behind have gained momentum. West Bengal has been under the control of the Left front for nearly 3.5 decades after which the state was ruled by Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress. BJP has time and again alleged that the 4.5 decades of Left and TMC rule has led to rampant corruption and mafia raj in the state leading to lack of industrial development in the state.

The state ruled by the Left Front during the 1990s strongly opposed the liberalisation in the 1990s. The Left run government of the state opposed the liberalisation policy in the parliament as well as outside.

Currently, elections are underway in West Bengal with the conclusion of five phases while the remaining three phases will be held on April 22, April 26 and April 29 and the declaration of results to take place on May 2. The BJP which is eyeing to dethrone the Mamata Banerjee led government is leaving no stones unturned in its election campaigning, while the ruling TMC is also putting all its might in battling the BJP, despite the anti-incumbency acting against the TMC, coupled with the issues of corruption and deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The election results will most certainly hold the key to the future of industrialisation in the eastern state.