Need To Erase Stigma Around COVID-19 With An Intensive Campaign: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry has called for an intensive campaign to erase the stigma around people getting infected by Coronavirus even as the number of cases continues to soar. In his daily briefing on Monday, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal emphasised that people to need to understand that there is no risk of transmission from recovered patients. He also called for a highlighted the need for sensitivity and protection of healthcare personnel from discrimination amid this pandemic.

Agarwal clarified that recovered patients are not a risk but can, in fact, be a potential source of healing for antibodies using plasma therapy. "We should also avoid spreading misinformation and panic. No community or area should be labelled for COVID-19 spread. In particular, healthcare and sanitary workers or police should not be targeted as they are there to help you," Agarwal said in his media briefing.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: 1396 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours; Recovery Rate Of 22.17%

1,396 new cases in 24 hours

Furthermore, he informed stated that 1,396 new novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Moreover, 381 persons have been cured in the same period taking the total number of recovered persons to 6,184. Thus, India's COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 22.17%. A total of 20,835 persons are under active medical supervision.

Aggarwal noted that there are 85 districts where no new cases have been detected in the last 14 days. He also mentioned 16 districts in the country which earlier had cases had not reported fresh cases since the last 28 days.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM's Convoy Makes Essential Services & Medics Wait For 15 Mins During Lockdown

PM Modi interacts with CMs

Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of states to discuss the ongoing situation pertaining to the COVID-19 crisis and the plan ahead. He had held similar interactions with the CMs on March 20, April 2 and April 11. Stating that the lockdown had yielded positive results saving thousands of lives in the last one and a half months, he noted that the danger of the virus was far from over. He stated that masks and face covers will become a part of everyone's lives in the days to come. Furthermore, the PM maintained that it was equally necessary to give importance to the economy as well.

READ | Odisha CM Stresses On Lockdown Extension; Says Important Activities Should Be Allowed

READ | SC Says PIL Challenging the PM-CARES Fund “has Political Colour”, Warns Petitioner Of Fine