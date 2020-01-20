The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Nitin Gadkari: Need To Have 'a Positive Mindset & Decision-making Power' In Govt

General News

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday emphasised on the need to have "a positive mindset and decision-making power" in the govt.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday emphasised on the need to have "a positive mindset and decision-making power" in the government. Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Gadkari said, "I will tell you the truth, this time I want to allocate projects of at least Rs 5 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector. There is no dearth of money but lack of potential to have decision-making power in government due to the kind of mindset and the negative attitude that works in the government."

'We are the facilitators'

The Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur asserted that people should work in an area where they hold the potential. "A day before yesterday, I was in the highest forum, where they were saying that they will start this and that. I told them why would you start? If you had that potential then why were you working here as an IAS officer? You should have started a big business. You should help those who can do it. We are the facilitators. You shall not be involved in it," the Union Minister said.

READ | Gadkari should name leader who exploits contractors: Khaire

READ | No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5L cr on infra: Gadkari

Later on Sunday, Gadkari played cricket at a ground in Chatrapati Nagar in Nagpur. He also visited several other grounds in the city to show his support to players under the 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav'. "In Nagpur, under the  Krida Mahotsav, I cheered for the players by visiting various grounds in the city. In Chhatrapati Nagar, I could not stop myself from playing with the youth on the ground," Gadkari tweeted.

READ | USD 5 trillion economy goal difficult, not impossible: Gadkari

READ | Gadkari urges states to come forward in the drive for curbing accidents

(with ANI inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAHEEN BAGH TRUTH
KASTURI SLAMS TROLLS OVER LEWD POST
MIRZA HOPES TO INSPIRE WOMEN
MAHATMA GANDHI WANTED TO SPEND 15 AUG, 1947 IN PAKISTAN: MJ AKBAR'S BOOK
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY SLAMS GOVT
SHAHEEN BAGH: BLOCK ROADS FOR A DAY