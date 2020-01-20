Nitin Gadkari: Need To Have 'a Positive Mindset & Decision-making Power' In Govt

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday emphasised on the need to have "a positive mindset and decision-making power" in the government. Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Gadkari said, "I will tell you the truth, this time I want to allocate projects of at least Rs 5 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector. There is no dearth of money but lack of potential to have decision-making power in government due to the kind of mindset and the negative attitude that works in the government."

'We are the facilitators'

The Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur asserted that people should work in an area where they hold the potential. "A day before yesterday, I was in the highest forum, where they were saying that they will start this and that. I told them why would you start? If you had that potential then why were you working here as an IAS officer? You should have started a big business. You should help those who can do it. We are the facilitators. You shall not be involved in it," the Union Minister said.

#WATCH Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur, Maharashtra: Main aapko sach batata hoon, paise ki koi kami nahi hai. Jo kuchh kami hai vo sarkar mein kaam karne wali jo manskita hai, jo negative attitude hai, nirnaya karne mein jo himmat chahiye, vo nahi hai....(19.01.20) pic.twitter.com/NCWUefiR9j — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020

Later on Sunday, Gadkari played cricket at a ground in Chatrapati Nagar in Nagpur. He also visited several other grounds in the city to show his support to players under the 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav'. "In Nagpur, under the Krida Mahotsav, I cheered for the players by visiting various grounds in the city. In Chhatrapati Nagar, I could not stop myself from playing with the youth on the ground," Gadkari tweeted.

नागपुर में खासदार ( सांसद ) क्रीड़ा महोत्सव के अंतर्गत शहर के विभिन्न मैदानों पर जा कर खिलाड़ियों का हौसला बढ़ाया। छत्रपति नगर मैदान में युवाओं के साथ खुद को भी खेलने से रोक नहीं पाया। pic.twitter.com/Cphj071SBj — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 19, 2020

