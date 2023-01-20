'Need To Look Beyond metro Cities': Arnab Goswami Kickstarts Republic Dialogue On Economy

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami kicked off the 'Republic Dialogues Summit-- A Thought Leadership Series' on Friday, January 20, in Pune where several economic experts of the country have assembled to discuss the pre-budget analysis of the Indian economy.

In his inaugural speech, Arnab shared his connection with Pune and the idea behind stepping outside the traditional metro cities in a bid to reach all across the country. Sharing the channel's journey, Arnab said that in the span of 5 to 6 years, Republic has built itself as an independent media network in terms of its ownership and editorial thinking. "Even if people agree or disagree, we are not shy of our opinion as we back it with factual reporting and research," he said.

'Need to look beyond traditional metro cities': Arnab Goswami

Arnab Goswami further shed light on moving beyond traditional metro cities saying, "There is no better thrill them having a conversation face to face. One reason is to move Republic outside of Mumbai and Delhi but India is growing beyond the traditional metro cities as there is a world out there of entrepreneurship."

He added, "It gives me immense pride when I visit cities like Ahmedabad, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati and see the transformation in the landscape and in view, this is a change in inertia which is driving all these. We should contribute to the growth story and therefore we wanted to start the conclave deliberately outside the traditional metros and will take it all across the country. I am excited about the economy panel today".

'Republic's dialogue taking place at a critical time': Arnab Goswami

Speaking about the idea behind hosting the first dialogue on the economy, Goswami stated that the moment of turn in the Indian economy is coming real soon and there is no need to wait till 2030 or 2035.

He concluded his speech saying that today's 'Thought Leadership Series' is taking place at a very critical juncture which is the rollout of the last full Budget of the current government and at a time when India has taken over the G20 presidency. "So, diplomatically geo-politically, and economically, it's hard to ignore India. We need to reinvigorate marvellous cities like Pune and more in the country. Every Indian company owes it to have a global presence at the moment if the equaliser is coming and in terms of media, it is digitization," he said.