'Need To Make A Delhi In Bengaluru, Gherao City': Rakesh Tikait To Farmers In Karnataka

Amid the ongoing protest by the farmers at the borders of Delhi against the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikkait on Saturday urged the farmers in Karnataka to organise a protest in the state similar to the one in the national capital and gherao Bengaluru from all sides. While addressing the farmers' meeting in Karnataka Shivamogga, the BKU leader said that a strategy has been made to snatch land away from the farmers in the state.

Rakesh Tikait: 'Karnataka govt trying to snatch away your land'

The BKU leader said, "There are lakhs of people gheraoing Delhi. This fight will go on for a long. We need to start such protest in every city until these three black laws are taken back and a law is not brought on the Minimum Support Price (MSP). You need to run a protest in Karnataka. Big companies will do farming. Labour laws have been amended to employ cheap labour." READ | Farmers protest against farm laws in Amritsar amid Punjab civic body polls

Urging the farmers to make a "Delhi" in Bengaluru, Rakesh Tikait said. "You need to gherao Bengaluru (like Delhi) from all sides and people will come and join your protest." Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that with the new farm laws, the farmers can now sell their crops anywhere, he urged the farmers to take their crops to offices of District Collector, sub-divisional magistrate. "If the police stop you, ask them to buy crops on MSP," he added.

Stating that the farmers need to protest against the Centre's decision pf privatising Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), the BKU leader said that if this agitation is not held, the country will be sold and the farmers will lose their lands in the next 20 years. He further mentioned that around 26 major PSUs are in process of privatisation. "We need to take a pledge to stop this sale. We need to protest against this," he added.

Farmers from across the country have been protesting at different borders of Delhi since November last year against the three new farm laws—Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.