Need to preserve country's rich cultural, linguistic heritage: Vice president

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday emphasised the need to preserve the country's rich cultural and linguistic heritage and urged people to make efforts in this regard at individual as well as collective level.

The vice president made these remarks at the virtual release of a book based on the 7th World Telugu Literary Summit organised in October last year.

Congratulating its editors, authors and publishers for dedicating the book to renowned singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, Naidu called for more such initiatives to promote the country's rich cultural heritage.

Noting that the emergence of internet and digital technologies provides people with new opportunities for preservation and development of languages, the vice president called for making effective use of these technologies, an official statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat said.

"The day our language is forgotten, our culture will also disappear," he said, adding "our ancient literature should be brought closer to the youth".

The vice president urged organisations working for the Telugu language to take up the responsibility of making the rich literary wealth of Telugu available to everyone.

Stressing the need to make the traditional vocabulary accessible to everyone, Naidu said it is necessary to use existing words effectively and create new Telugu words in line with changing trends. PTI NAB TIR TIR TIR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)