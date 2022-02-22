'Need To Ramp Up COVID-19 Vaccination, Necessary To Wear Mask': Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the COVID-19 pandemic has not ended and it is still necessary to wear a mask and ramp up vaccination.

After virtually inaugurating a hospital and medical college at Alibaug in Raigad district, the CM said vaccine reduces the severity of the coronavirus infection. It acts as suraksha kawach (protective shield), he noted.

The coronavirus pandemic has not ended yet. Question is being asked for how long we need to keep wearing masks. It is difficult to comment on it at this point. We need to use this time (when cases are declining) to ramp up vaccination, Thackeray said.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 806 new COVID-19 cases, as against 1,437 cases a day ago.

According to the Maharashtra health department figures, 15,41,22,242 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till Monday. The state ranks second in the country in administering coronavirus vaccines.

Image: PTI, Pixabay