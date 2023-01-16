Need To Resurrect Netaji's Rightful Place In History Of Freedom Struggle: Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday said there is a need for resurrection of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's rightful place in the history of India's freedom struggle.

Speaking at an event jointly organised by PHDCCI and Bengal Chamber of Commerce here, the governor said Netaji quit the civil service and leapt into the freedom struggle of the country.

"Indian Civil Service (ICS) which he had qualified for was not important to Netaji. Freedom from British rule was more important to him, so he quit the ICS and took a leap for fight for India's independence", he said.

But there is need to find out the forces who "obliterated rightful place of Netaji in history", the governor said.

"There is a need for resurrecting the rightful place of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose", he said, adding that if permitted, the portico of the Governor's House of Kolkata would be renamed after Netaji.

Economist turned historian Sanjeev Sanyal released a book titled 'Revolutionaries: The other way how India won its freedom'.

Sanyal said the book deals with the armed resistance of the Indian nationalists like Netaji, Rash Behari Bose, Rishi Aurobindo, V D Savarkar and Sachindra Nath Sanyal among others.

"The story of India's freedom struggle has been presented to us as a unique form of non-violent movement. This has been the narrative so far. But India had a long history of armed resistance", Sanyal, also a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC), said.

