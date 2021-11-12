Need To See If Param Bir Singh Hiding In India, Acts Speak Of Criminality: Maha Prosecutor

Speaking with Republic's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday, Maharashtra Special Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap spoke on how he and the legal team have been working for several months to find out where absconding former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is and how are they planning to arrest him as the CID is set to declare Param Bir as an absconder and to attach his properties.

While answering the question on the whereabouts of Param Bir Singh, Advocate Shekhar Jagtap said, "The administrative steps will to be taken by the appropriate authorities, but what we need to find out is whether is he actually absconding or hiding within the country. Since the investigation is at its peak stage and we have already filed a non-bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh, our opportunity to search him, arrest him and bring him before the court of law is still there. So all I can say right now is that our efforts to catch him is still on."

When asked what are the kind of crimes Param Bir Singh has indulged in, Advocate Jagtap said, "As far as crimes of Param Bir Singh are concerned, they are based on the FIRs against him. The first FIR was registered against him in Marine Drive Police Station where there is an accusation of extortion made by Shyam Sunder Agarwal in 21 July 2021 against whom Param Bir and his alleged close business associate Sanjay Punamiya had hatched a criminal conspiracy by extorting crores of Rupees. At the behest of Param Bir Singh, Shyam Sunder was prosecuted by Sanjay Punamiya under strange provisions of the Maharashtra Board Of Organised Crime Act, even though there was no evidence against him. Sanjay Punamiya was under our interrogation for 14 days and he was also traced in other criminal cases against him registered in Thane, and other cases in Mumbai. Param Bir is also facing charges of extortion in several other cases. "

Speaking on a possible Red Corner Notice, Advocate Jagtap further said, "As of now we have not started the process of seeking Red Corner Notice as we have continued to search for him in two of his places that is Chandigarh and Mumbai, and also some other suspected locations. Then under section 82 of the code of criminal procedure, we will be able to seek a proclaimation from the court. After 30 days of the proclaimation order, we can apply under section 83 of the code of criminal procedure, for seeking attachments of all his properties which are located in this country."

Earlier, while speaking to Republic, advocate Shekhar Jagtap had explained the details of the case, "After the issuance of non-bailable warrant by the metropolitan magistrate court Mumbai, now we have the opportunity to find Param Bir Singh at any place or country. The objective of this process is to compel the absconding accused to attend the investigation."

"The CID has made sincere attempts to find Param Bir Singh while sending summons issued by Chandiwal Commission. In the Marine Drive case, Mr Shyam Sunder Agarwal had the courage to expose the extortion racket run by Param Bir and his close business associate Sanjay Punamiya. The notices were sent to Param Bir at his official residence. Police personnel were also sent to look for him. However, he was not found at the place declared by him in the government record. That is why we approached the metropolitan magistrate and sought non-bailable warrant, so we can now start our action to find him from whichever place he is likely to hide himself," he added.

CID to declare Param Bir as absconder

Sources told Republic that the state CID is going to initiate a procedure under section 82 and section 83 of the CrPC to declare former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh an absconder and to attach his properties. Moreover, Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is going to write to the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue a Red Corner Notice against Param Bir. This is related to an extortion case registered at the Marine Drive Police station, in which ex-CP and seven others have been named. All 8 accused including, Param Bir Singh have been charged under IPC Sections 387, 388, 389, 403, 409, 420, 423, 464, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120b, 166, 167, 177, 181, 193, 195, 195, 203,211,209,210,209,210,347,111,113 and 110.