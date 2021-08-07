Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold: Social Media Influencers Pour In Congratulatory Messages

India's flag waved proudly at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday, August 7 2021, as Neera Chopra won the country's first gold. With applauses resonating from every corner of India, the young athlete is being praised for his zeal and grit at the world's biggest tournament. Following Bollywood and netizens' congratulatory wishes, the popular social media influencers are now coming forward with their wishes for Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra bags gold at Tokyo Olympics 2020

The 23-year-old javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history on August 7 2021 by bagging gold in Men's Javelin Throw with the best 87.58m throw. The young champion became the first athlete to win a gold in athletics game for India in over 100 years. The young athlete hails from Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat.

Social media stars congratulate Neeraj Chopra

Netizens from every corner of the world applauded the young athlete for his historic win. From Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood celebrities were also not far behind in sending love and support to the young athlete. Following the suit, numerous social media influencers took to their Instagram to send their congratulatory wishes.

Dolly Singh took to her Instagram to share a picture where Neeraj Chopra proudly held his medal in the air and wrote, "What a moment". Kusha Kapila also shared a picture where the athlete was seen throwing the javelin and wrote, "Historic win". Social media influencers like Aishwarya Mohanraj, Kritika Khurana, and Kaneez Surka shared videos of the star athlete and congratulated him on his historic win.

Earlier, stand up comedian Kenny Sebastian wished the athlete for his match by writing, "Can't imagine the pressure of trying to be the first Indian to get a medal in athletics." Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever also sent out her wishes for the young athlete by cheering on his win. On the other hand, Aisha Rahmed documented the moment as she was watching Neeraj Chopra bringing home the medal and cheered on for his success. Actor Mithila Palkar also wished the young athlete.

