Neerja Bhanot Death Anniversary: Netizens Pay Tribute To India's Brave Daughter

India is commemorating the 35th death anniversary of braveheart Neerja Bhanot on Sunday. September 5, which marks the 1986 hijacking of the Pan Am Flight 73, will always be remembered for the ultimate sacrifice of Neerja Bhanot who braved through the crisis and helped save hundreds of lives.

Netizens took to Twitter on Sunday to remember the late flight attendant for her bravery. Lauding Bhanot for facing adversity with courage, netizens paid tribute to India's daughter on her death anniversary. The 22-year-old, who passed away just 2 days before her 23rd birthday, continues to be the youngest and first female recipient of the Ashoka Chakra award.

Tributes poured in from several leaders such as NCW chief Rekha Sharma and Madhya Pradesh BJP MP Mohan Yadav. Netizens lauded the late icon for setting an example and teaching the world to never give up or cow down in front of adversities.

Tribute to the India's Brave Daughter on her death anniversary. #NeerjaBhanot pic.twitter.com/r4dtHwxQkw — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 5, 2021

Remembering India's brave daughter #NeerjaBhanot AC (P) on her death anniversary.



She made supreme sacrifice by saving the lives of passengers on the board the hijacked flight 73 on this day 1985 at Karachi.@ShefVaidya @ActorMadhavan @sonamkalra @sonamakapoor @DrKumarVishwas pic.twitter.com/4ETLGTSGb7 — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) September 5, 2021

The best Teacher ever who taught us to never Give up and Never Compromise for bad.#NeerjaBhanot #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/ywCaWIplVG — Soumil 🇮🇳 (@Soumil9999) September 5, 2021

Ashok Chakra awardee and the youngest recipient of it #NeerjaBhanot pic.twitter.com/T5cJ7j7UbO — Prachi Shekhawat 🇮🇳 (@iprachi_singh) September 5, 2021

This epitome of courage immortalized herself putting "Service Before Self" at a young age of 23.

Prayers with gratitude & respects for this amazing lady. pic.twitter.com/NyWPeTW9XV — ColAC (@indian_soldier) September 5, 2021

On September 5, 1986, Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization hijacked Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan, where 22-year-old Neerja Bhanot, served as the head purser. Bhanot obstructed the hijack attempt by warning the pilots which resulted in the grounding of the plane. She saved 359 of the 379 passengers and crew on board by hiding their identities and flushing down their passports into the trash chute. However, Bhanot was shot dead as she shielded three American children from the terrorists.

After her death, the Indian braveheart was honoured by the American and Pakistani governments for her act. In 1987, she received the Ashoka Chakra Award-- India's highest civilian decoration for bravery. Sonam Kapoor played the titular role in Neerja released in 2016 which essayed her life on the big screen. The film bagged numerous accolades such as at the 64th National Film Awards and 62nd Filmfare Awards. Sonam Kapoor, too, received the Best Actor Award, while Shabana Azmi received the Best Supporting Actor Award for their roles.