NEET Frisking Row: NCW Takes Cognisance; Asks Kerala Police, NIT To Take Timely Action

Following the NEET frisking controversy that took place in Kerala, where some girls appearing for the NEET 2022 exam, were asked to remove their innerwear during screening before the exam, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the matter and has asked the Kerala Police and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to take action.

The NCW on July 19, issued a statement which said that the commission had come across several media articles regarding the frisking incident at the NEET 2022 medical entrance exam at a centre in Kollam district of Kerala, where several girls were allegedly forced to remove their innerwear in the screening.

The statement added, "Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Chairperson, National Testing Agency to conduct an independent inquiry into the allegations levelled by the girl students and take appropriate action in accordance with law against the responsible." The Commission has also sought a time-bound investigation into the matter.

The Commission has also written to the Director General of Police, Kerala to conduct a fair investigation in the matter and to register an FIR under the relevant provisions of law if the allegations are found to be true.

The NCW has sought an action taken report within 3 days,

Kerala Police registers case against friskers

On Tuesday, July 19, the Kerala Police registered a case in relation to the alleged frisking incident that took place at a NEET 2022 exam centre in Kollam, Kerala.

Police said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) on the basis of a complaint of a girl who allegedly faced the humiliating experience while appearing for the NEET exam held at a private educational institute at Ayur in the district on Sunday.

Complaint filed by parent of a candidate

A complaint was filed by the parent of a candidate appearing for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) at Marthoma Institute of Information and Technology in Ayur, on July 17, Sunday. In the complaint copy, accessed by Republic Media Network, the parent alleged that his daughter was asked to remove her innerwear "even though the dress code mentioned in the protocols, has no mention of the same."

"She was asked to remove her innerwear, and when she denied it, she was told not to write the exam. It was not just the case with my daughter. According to her, a room was filled with innerwears," the parent said in a complaint to the Superintendent of Police, Kottarakkara.

(With inputs from ANI)