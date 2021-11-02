NEET UG 2021 Result: Eight Transgender Students Qualify Medical Entrance Exam

The NEET results were released on 2 November and three students scored 720/720 on the medical entrance exam for the year 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the entrance test results at neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. This year, eight transgender people qualified for NEET, which is a significant development. Their achievement is being hailed as a pivotal moment for the community in India.

The medical entrance examination attracted a total of 1544275 students, according to official figures. 8,70,074 applicants have qualified out of the total. Three students in the top 20 received perfect scores of 720 out of 720, while 16 students received 715 marks to tie for fifth place, seventeenth place, and nineteenth place, respectively.

Mrinal Kutteri, Tanmay Gupta, and Karthika G Nair took first, second, and third place, respectively. Despite having the same grade, the three were given different rankings based on the ranking criteria. Karthika is also the female category victor. Only three of the top twenty are OBC-NCL, with one in the EWS category. All of the remaining students belong to the General Category. In terms of females, only three have made it into the Top 20 this year.

According to NTA officials, more female students passed the exam than male students, maintaining a pattern from previous years. Eight of the 14 transgender candidates who took the exam were also successful. The results of fifteen candidates who were found to have used unfair tactics during the exam have been cancelled, according to reports.

The single-shift pen-paper NEET UG 2021 is a qualifying entrance exam for admission to bachelor's degree programmes in medicine and surgery (MBBS), dentistry (BDS), Ayurveda, Unani medicine, and homoeopathy, among other disciplines, at prestigious medical institutions such as AIIMS and the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry. This year's qualifying score range is lower than it was in 2020.

The qualifying marks range or cutoff for the general and EWS categories was set at 720-138, down from 720-147 in 2020, while the cutoff for OBC, SC, and ST was reduced to 137-108, down from 146-113 in 2020. Similarly, for general/EWS PwD applicants, the qualifying marks range is 137-122, compared to 146-129 in 2020. The qualifying marks for OBC PwD, SC PwD, and ST PwD applicants this year are 121-108.

The Supreme Court allowed the National Testing Agency to release the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) results for undergraduate medical courses across the country on Thursday, stating that it can not hold the results of nearly 16 lakh candidates.

