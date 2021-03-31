Negative COVID-19 RT-PCR Report Mandatory To Enter Ladakh: UT Administration

Ladakh Administration has issued the guidelines for the month of April, 2021, to curb the spike in COVID-19 in the Union Territory. The administration has made a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, not older than 96 hours, mandatory for those arriving from outside; by air or road.

The Union Territory of Ladakh has recorded 112 new cases in Leh in the past 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 222 in the Union Territory. 5 cases are active in Kargil and no case has been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Ladakh issues new SOPs to curb Coronavirus

"All passengers arriving in Ladakh both by air and road are advised to get themselves tested for COVID-19, not later than 96 hours before their arrival in Ladakh from ICMR approved test laboratories. The Travellers arriving in Ladakh both by air and road must have a negative RT-PCR report not older than 96 hours. Such person(s)/Tourists who is/are without a valid COVID-19 test report of not later than 96 hours before their arrival will undergo mandatory quarantine at their place of stay for seven days. Such person(s) may have to undergo a COVID-19 test and will only be released from quarantine; if his/her test report is found negative,” the order read.

Precautionary measures to avoid COVID-19 spread

It added that "Labourers are advised to come through a contractor(s) or labour agencies with a COVID-19 test report of 96 hours before their arrival in Ladakh from ICMR approved test laboratories. Such labourers who arrive in Ladakh, without any COVID-19 test report shall have to undergo seven days mandatory institutional quarantine after which they will be tested for COVID-19. They will be released from institutional quarantine only after his/her test report is found negative."

The new guidelines issued by the Office of Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh will remain in force till 30th April, 2021. “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the State Executive Committee, Ladakh Disaster Management Authority hereby directs that the new guidelines for effective control of COVID-19, with following COVID-19 containment guidelines, will remain in force in the Union Territory up to April 30, 2021."

(Picture Credit: PTI)