Negative RT-PCR Report With QR Code Must For Passengers Traveling Abroad From May 22

In a key development, the Union ministry of Civil Aviation in a set of guidelines issued last week made a negative RT-PCR test report with a QR code mandatory for passengers traveling abroad from Saturday. "The airline operators are advised to accept only those passengers who are carrying a negative RT-PCR test report with QR code for boarding international flights departing from India after 0001 hours on 22nd May 2021," the ministry said in a release.

The rule, however, is applied to only those passengers who are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report as per the guidelines issued by their destination countries, the release added. It is pertinent to mention here that a negative RT-PCR test report with QR code has been mandatory to allow for verification with minimum physical contact and delays.

Air India issues notification

In view of the guidelines issued by the Ministry, Air India issued notification for all its passengers. In a tweet, the National Carrier of India informed, "Effective 22nd May 2021, passengers carrying negative RT-PCR report as per the requirement of their destination country, must ensure that the report has a QR code linking to the original report."

Effective 22nd May 2021, passengers carrying negative RT-PCR report as per the requirement of their destination country, must ensure that the report has a QR code linking to the original report. pic.twitter.com/tOzIOWBCHI — Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) May 14, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that international passenger flights are under suspension till May 31. The suspension was imposed on international flights on March 23, 2020, and flights have been inoperational ever since, with the exception of a few flights operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral 'air bubble' arrangements with selected countries since July. India has an 'air bubble' arrangement with 27 countries, include the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France among others, as per which special flights can be operated by the airlines between the countries.

However, with the increasing cases in India in the second wave, many countries like including the United States, Australia, Canada, the UAE, and Britain banned flights from India.

COVID situation in India

Since April 15, India had been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and saw a searing rise thereafter, with fresh cases fluctuating between 3 to 4 lakh, till the purported peak was reached, and fresh cases were over 4-lakh for four consecutive days in the last week. There has, however, been a decline in cases now, and for the sixth consecutive day, the country has reported less than 3-lakh cases.

On Saturday, the country registered 2,57,299 new infections and 3,57,630 recoveries, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,62,89,290 and the recoveries to 2,30,70,365. The active cases have come down to 29,23,400 comprising 11.63 percent of the total infections while the recovery rate has risen to 87.76

