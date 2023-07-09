Negligence Alleged As Power Department Worker Dies Of Electrocution In J-K's Rajouri

A daily wage employee of the Jammu Power Department, Jahangir Khan, aged 35 years and a resident of Azmatabad village in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri district, died of electrocution while repairing an electric transformer on July 9 in Manyal Gali village.

Soon after the incident, the family members of the deceased, along with locals, staged a protest and alleged negligence on the part of the department for the worker’s death.

Locals seek justice for Jahangir

The locals gathered at the incident site today, July 9, seeking justice for Jahangir. They expressed their concerns over the department's negligence, stating that a youth has died as a result, and emphasised that need-based employees are being asked to risk their lives.

Response from the power department

Tasaduk Sheikh, Executive Engineer at the Power Department, said, "He will be given insurance through several schemes, as well as ex-gratia at a later stage. We have issued gloves for those involved in such works, but there has been negligence on the part of the Junior Engineers. We will recommend a job for a family member of the deceased."