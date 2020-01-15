'Nehru Gave It To China', Laments Maj Gen Bakshi As Russia Backs India For UNSC Membership

After Russia affirmed its support to India for permanent membership at United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Major General GD Bakshi lauded the unequivocal support of Russia and recalled how the first Prime Minister of Independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru, gave away the crucial membership to China when it was actually offered to India.

'Nehru voluntarily gave it to China'

"Russia has always been supportive of India when it comes to permanent membership UN Security Council and I am very glad that the foreign minister of Russia himself has supported our claim unequivocally. The amazing fact of this whole episode is, when India became Independent, it was offered the membership of the UN Security Council, but then Prime Minister Nehru felt that it should go to China. He voluntarily gave this to China and since then we have been trying to get that membership and China has been stridently opposing it", said Major General Bakshi while elaborating how India offered its membership to China.

Talking about a host of countries supporting India for UNSC membership, Maj Gen Bakshi said, "So the United States supports us, Russia supports us, France and the United Kingdom support us, so we have to see that it happens that the United Nations unless it wants to go the way of the 'League of Nations', will have to accept the reality that the equations have changed and India is a major power and the world must accord us our due recognition unless the United Nations wants to become as irrelevant as the League of Nations was. They will have to accept the reality of global power equations. Whether economic power or military power, India is a powerful nation with 1.3 billion people".

Making a huge statement on Wednesday while speaking at the fifth edition of the Raisina Dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that India should be a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. He said that there should be a reform in the UNSC, stating that the main problem with the council is the under-representation of the developing countries. He added that Russia is convinced that India is a new center of economic might, financial power and political influence.

