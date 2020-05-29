Mumbai: Neighbour Attacks Nurse On COVID-19 Duty, Beats Up Family

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, unfortunate incidents of violence against our frontline warriors especially healthcare workers continue to emerge. In one such incident, a young nurse in Wadala, Mumbai was attacked and beaten up by her neighbour. Sakina, who works at the COVID ward at the Seven Hill Hospital in the city was attacked by her neighbour Ahmed who expressed his discontent against her working with the Coronavirus positive patients.

On May 24, the neighbour approached Sakina and her family after he saw a child of their family playing with them. After asking the child to step away from her family, since his aunt worked with COVID patients, Ahmed went on to beat up Sakina and her family. The family claimed that he had badly beaten them up, including some of the women members in the family. While no FIR has been filed on the incident, the police have registered the incident as a non-cognizable (NC) crime.

Sharing the video of the nurse seeking help, BJP leader Ram Kadam condemned the incident calling it an attack on the 'spirits' of COVID warriors. "The attack on nurse Sakina is unfortunate and condemnable! We strongly condemn and criticize it! Not just an attack on a family but an attack on the spirit of the thousands of Corona frontline warriors. Maharashtra Government should immediately take action on this," read his tweet.

