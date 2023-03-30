'Neighbourhood First': Jaishankar Reiterates Policy Not Slogans But Time To Stand Together

"In India’s foreign policy, Neighbourhood First is not just a slogan but a practical manifestation of always standing together and going the extra mile with neighbours to build a collective neighbourhood," claimed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, March 29 while speaking at the Diamond Jubilee of the India International Centre (ICC).

Underlining the importance of standing together as a region, EAM S Jaishankar argued that India’s prosperity should serve as a lifting tide for other countries in the region.

It underlines the true spirit of Neighborhood First, which for us is not a slogan but practical manifestation of always standing together. pic.twitter.com/GHU51YtYam — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 29, 2023

Further speaking at the Diamond Jubilee of the India International Centre (ICC), Jaishankar said, “When in foreign policy, we speak about neighbourhood first, it’s not just a slogan, it’s not something you put in a report it is a practical manifestation of the importance of standing by each other, of helping each other out, of actually building a larger neighbourhood. A neighbourhood where India’s prosperity, in a way, serves as a lifting tide, where we are generous, non-reciprocal, where we go the extra mile with our neighbours to forge what is a collective neighbourhood.”

Clearly referring to the deep economic crisis in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, while Bangladesh is also holding discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package, Jaishankar said, "A lot of our neighbours are struggling with issues, some of which are not of their making, and this is the time for us as a region to stand together."

'Music is the core which helps to understand the global culture': S Jaishankar

Recalling his time when he was a part of the India International Centre (IIC), Jaishankar said that the Diamond Jubilee celebration of ICC was something which was really worth commemorating. He further stated that music is the core which helps to understand the global culture.

Speaking about his previous interview, which he had given just before the event, Jaishankar said, “I shared with them that my introduction to international relations was actually through music. It was the records and the radio that we listened to in our childhood and youth that connected us to the world. I still believe today that a large part of understanding the culture of the world is music, which is obviously at the core of the culture.” In the event, South Asian Symphony Orchestra conveyed a message of regional solidarity.

Notably, the South Asian Symphony Foundation works towards building peace and mutual understanding in South Asia through the medium of music and the creation of the unifying platform of a South Asian Symphony Orchestra.