Neighbourhood First: Nepali Delegations Meets JP Nadda To Discuss Strengthening Ties

A five-member delegation from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist-Centre) visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters today, July 25, for a crucial meeting with BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda. The primary agenda of the meeting was to reinforce the longstanding bilateral relations between India and Nepal.

During the discussions, the Nepali delegates conveyed their appreciation for various programs and initiatives undertaken by the BJP. Nadda took the opportunity to elaborate on the party's organisational structure and its grassroots activities. He expressed hope that Nepal would experience rapid development under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and assured full cooperation from the Indian Government through its "neighbourhood first" policy.

Delegation members and the KNOW BJP initiative

Led by Pampha Bhusal, Vice Chairperson of CPN (Maoist-Centre), the delegation included Chakrapani Khanal (Secretary), Ms. Satya Pahadi (Standing Committee Member), Rameshwar Ray Yadav (Central Committee Member), and Suresh Kumar Rai (Central Committee Member).The visit of the Nepali delegation to India was made possible through the invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party under the KNOW BJP initiative. This initiative was launched by Jagat Prakash Nadda on the auspicious occasion of the 43rd foundation anniversary of the BJP.

Strengthening bilateral ties

The meeting marks a significant step in reinforcing the close bonds between India and Nepal, two neighbouring countries with shared cultural, historical, and geographical ties. The delegates highlighted the importance of maintaining strong bilateral relations and fostering cooperation in various sectors, including trade, security, and people-to-people contacts.

Mutual commitment to cooperation

Over the years, India and Nepal have collaborated on numerous regional and international issues, and both nations have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their partnership for mutual benefit. The meeting provided a platform for meaningful discussions on further enhancing economic and political cooperation between the two countries.

A platform for diplomatic engagement

The Nepali delegation's visit showcases the importance of diplomatic engagement between political parties in strengthening ties between India and Nepal. The exchange of ideas and experiences during the meeting is expected to pave the way for future collaborations and contribute to the growth and prosperity of both nations.

Shared vision for a prosperous South Asian region

As the delegation's visit concludes, the shared vision of a stronger and more prosperous South Asian region remains at the forefront of India-Nepal relations. The BJP and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist-Centre) have reaffirmed their commitment to nurturing these ties and building a future of mutual growth and prosperity for their peoples.