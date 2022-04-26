Nellore Communal Face-off: Videos Confirm Obscene Gestures, Police Denies Bottle-pelting

Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that stone-pelting took place during a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra which was organised by the Hindu Chaitanya Vedika in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore on Sunday. The saffron party alleged that bottles were thrown when the procession was passing by a Mosque. However, Andhra Pradesh Police has refused the claim.

A video accessed by Republic Media Network shows two communities sloganeering against each other while police personnel are seen managing the crowd to avoid physical confrontation. While the physical confrontation didn't take place, police said that obscene gestures were shown from the Mosque which is confirmed in one of the clips.

Another clip shows a motorbike rally honking while passing near the Mosque as some people raise slogans against it.

Police said that they tried to divert the rally to the other road, instead of crossing Khuddus Masjid located in the Court Compound on the main road. However, the members did not pay heed and moved on the same route.

While crossing the Mosque, the members in the rally increased the sound of the DJ system and continued blowing the horns of vehicles, police said. In response, some people gathered at the Mosque and raised religious slogans and some also made negative gestures.

Due to the heavy police presence, no untoward incident took place. The police have also refuted claims of bottle-throwing at the rally.

"The entire Shobha Yatra went off peacefully. On one side, they are saying 'Jai Shree Ram' and another side 'Allahu Akbar' but we had sufficient force. The rally went peacefully, except for this issue," Nellore SP CH Vijay Rao said.

'Nellore faceoff not first incident in Andra Pradesh': BJP

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader Vishnu Reddy said, "What happened in Nellore is not the first incident. On Hanuman Jayanti, incidents of stone-pelting took place across the state. Rallies were also obstructed. The rally had taken the prior permission from the police then why the mob is opposing it."

Rejecting police statement about rally increasing DJ sound, Reddy cited police failure for the faceoff. "Police is biased in Andhra Pradesh due to the vote bank politics."

YSR Congress MP Adada Reddy said that he will ask SP to enquire about what happened in Nellore. "Law and order in Nellore is peaceful...Generally, we have very cordial relations with all communities."

Meanwhile, taking note of the incident, the administration has decided to call a peace meeting of both communities.