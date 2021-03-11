NEP For Revolutionary Change, Will Protect Cultural Heritage: President At Anna University

Addressing the 41st annual convocation of Anna University in Chennai, President Ram Nath Kovind spoke about the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and how it can revolutionize the education system of India.

President Kovind explained that through the NEP 2020, with the right direction the youth of India can be a part of a revolutionary change. President Kovind said, "Education is the catalyst for change and the youth is the most potent agent of social transformation. Educated youth, given the right direction, can bring revolutionary changes in the course of history. That is what the National Education Policy 2020 aims to achieve."

'NEP 2020 will protect the cultural heritage of India': President Kovind

President Kovind also said that the NEP 2020 will not only revolutionize the education system but also shield the rich cultural heritage of India.

"The new policy seeks to implement a modern education system based on research, skill, and acumen relevant to the evolving needs of the present. It would also include our rich cultural heritage in consonance with a futuristic outlook," said President Kovind.

President Kovind also said that the National Education Policy 2020 "will create a brigade of researchers and professionals who would take our country to the great heights of development, as befitting our national aspirations."

What is National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020)?

The central government in June 2020 formally approved the new National Education Policy 2020. During the announcement, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the new National Education Policy has been approved in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per NEP 2020, subjects of arts and humanities will also be taught in technical institutes. Along with this, emphasis will be laid on establishing separate departments in all the colleges of the country for subjects of arts such as music, theater.

All technical institutions across the country, including IITs, will adopt holistic approaches. Along with engineering, emphasis will also be laid on subjects related to arts and humanities in technical institutes.

Under NEP 2020, students will now be able to do online courses in regional languages â€‹â€‹as well. Apart from the eight major regional languages, online courses will also be launched in Kannada, Oriya, and Bengali. Currently, most online courses are available in English and Hindi only.