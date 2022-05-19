'NEP Will Benefit Children, Best Medium Of Teaching Is The Mother Tongue': HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday delivered an inaugural address on Thursday at a three-day international seminar titled ‘Revisiting the Ideas of India from Swaraj to New India’, organised by Delhi University’s Political Science department from May 19 to 21.

The international seminar was organised as a part of the centenary celebrations at the Multipurpose Hall of the University of Delhi Sports Complex on Thursday.

While speaking a the inaugural session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Today Armed Force (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) removed from 75% of NE-an answer to those who (asked for) removing AFSPA on the basis of human rights. They talk about the human rights of those spreading terror, I want to tell them that even those who die due to terrorism have human rights.” “Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370 with the snap of a finger on August 5, 2019, and those who said 'Khoon Ki Nadiyan Bahengi' could not even dare to pelt stones,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at a seminar on revisiting the ideas of India from 'Swaraj' to New India'.

Talking about the New Education Policy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah further said, “New Education policy will benefit many children as they will get a chance to learn in their respective mother tongues.”

“The best medium of teaching is the mother tongue of the pupil. Ensuring the understanding of literacy and numeracy is far more important and can only be done through the medium of the mother tongue. The New Education Policy advocates the medium of instruction till grade 5 to be in the mother tongue or regional language for both public and private schools.” Amit Shah added.

Swaraj to New India is a journey to re-establish rich heritage: Delhi University

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was a special guest during the opening ceremony while the function was presided by DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh.

The National Organisation Secretary of the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal Mukul Kanitkar gave a special lecture after the inaugural session at DU.

“The journey from Swaraj to New India is a journey to re-establish our rich social, cultural, spiritual, and holistic existential heritage over the centuries and to embody the ideals that once made us a prosperous civilization beyond the realm of imagination,” the university said in the statement.