Nepal Gets 1 Lakh Vaccine Doses From India For Army With 19.2 Lakh To Follow; Oli Grateful

In a warm gesture, highlighting the strong ties shared between India and Nepal, New Delhi on Sunday sent one lakh doses of Coronavirus vaccine for the Nepal Army in Kathmandu. Nine packages of Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) were ferried in an Air-India plane.



Santosh Ballav Paudel, the spokesperson for Nepal Army said "Assisting in fight against COVID-19 pandemic, one lakh doses of vaccine for Nepal Army being provided by Indian Army has arrived in Kathmandu today. Its formal handover is scheduled to take place in a few days."

Oli: Vaccine drive in India has given Nepal 'great hope'

Nepal sought help from India in combatting Covid-19 in January as Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli had approved the emergency use of the Covishield vaccine. developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and manufactured by SII. Oli had also said that the vaccine drive in India has given Nepal 'great hope' while the foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gaywali had also sought India's help.



"Today as we await for the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, India is one of the frontrunners. This has given us great hope. I take this opportunity to congratulate India and its innovative companies for success. Being next door, we believe we too will be availing these vaccines," Gaywali had observed at the Indian Council of World Affairs.

India will send 1.92 million more vaccine doses to Nepal by May

India sent 348,000 doses to Nepal earlier this month under the COVAX initiative. In order to support the Nepal government's countrywide vaccination drive, India will send 1.92 million more vaccine doses to Nepal by May end. The neighbouring country has already received a million doses of Covishield from India under grant assistance. Moreover, 1.6 million people have been vaccinated in Nepal till now and the Oli government aims to vaccinate at least 70 percent of its population by the end of 2021.