Nepal Is ‘theoretically’ And ‘practically’ A Hindu Nation, Says Puri Shankaracharya

The Shankaracharya of Govardhan Math in Puri, Nischalananda Saraswati, on Saturday said Nepal is a Hindu nation, “theoretically” and “practically,” as he performed a special pooja on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festival at the holy centuries-old Pashupatinath Temple here.

Nepal was declared a secular state in 2008 after the success of the people’s movement of 2006 that saw the abolition of monarchy.

Hinduism is the majority religion in Nepal, constituting more than 81 per cent of the country’s population.

“Nepal is a Hindu nation on the basis of both theoretical and practical grounds, and this is what I feel,” he said while addressing a Maha Shivaratri event at the famed Hindu temple here in Nepal's capital.

He unveiled a newly-installed statue of Aadi Shankaracharya, the 8th-century spiritual icon, who propagated “Advayita Vendata Philosophy”.

The statue was rebuilt following the 2015 earthquake.

He also performed a special pooja at the Shiva Linga during the occasion.

The Shankaracharya delivered lectures on Vedic philosophy on Friday during a two-and-a-half-hour prayer meeting at the Pashupatinath temple premises.

He will also participate in discussions with Nepalese vedic scholars and mathematicians from Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu University and Mahendra Sanskrit University at Pashupati on the occasion.

Meanwhile, lakhs of devotees, including thousands from India, thronged the Pashupatinath Temple since Saturday morning, temple authorities said.

The entire temple complex and surrounding areas were decked up with colourful lights, paper flags and garlands to welcome the devotees.

The four gates of the temple premises were opened at 3 am, ushering in ardent devotees for darshan, authorities said.

Free food, drinking water and accommodation was arranged for Sadhus by the authorities.

Around 7,000 security personnel and 10,000 volunteers were mobilised to provide security to the devotees, they said. On Saturday, around 3,500 sadhus from India, and over 1,000 Naga Babas, also known as Digambar Sadhus, arrived here for the occasion, they added.

The Pashupatinath Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and is situated near the sacred Bagmati River.

The temple was classified as a World Heritage Site in 1979 by UNESCO.

