Nepal Man Self-immolates In Front Of Parliament Building, Succumbs To Injuries

As Nepal’s newly-elected Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal was walking out of the parliament, a middle-aged man self-immolated in front of the parliament building on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 24. The person identified as Prem Prasad Acharya, a businessman, was shifted to a government hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. The government is yet to respond to the incident.

"He succumbed to the burn-inflicted injuries. He had suffered 80 percent burns," Dr Kiran Nakarmi from the hospital confirmed to ANI over the phone.

In the video posted by a social media user, 3-4 police personnel and the people passing by on the road can be seen rushing toward the man, who is completely ablaze but standing. He subsequently falls down after people throw water on him to douse the fire. Later, a man wraps him in a blanket in a bid to save him.

Government yet to issue a response

Prem Prasad Acharya had taken to social media complaining about his financial and mental breakdown and had also mentioned that he made multiple similar attempts to end his life in the past but failed. The businessman also said the conditions were unfavourable for him and thus he had decided to take the extreme step.

"The 37-year-old has been identified as Prem Prasad Acharya from Illam District. He has been shifted to a hospital in Kirtipur." Dinesh Raj Mainali, SP of Metropolitan Police Complex Kathmandu told ANI over the phone. The Nepalese government is yet to issue a statement on the incident.

Acharya is said to have used diesel to set himself on fire, timing it during the Nepal Prime Minister's exit from the federal parliament building.

